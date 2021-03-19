Stray dog-bite cases: Sindh government reacts to MPA suspension

The Sindh government reached out to the Chief Justice with a petition against Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar.

Earlier on Thursday, Sukkur Bench of the Sindh High Court, reviewing a plea over increasing stray dog-bite cases in Sindh, had ordered to suspend the membership of two provincial lawmakers from Ratodero and Jamshoro.

The bench comprising of Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui, criticized the MPAs for not doing anything to deal with the threat of stray dog-bite and ensure the safety of residents of their constituencies. The verdict mentioned the rapid increase in dog bite cases and stated that it reflects the negligence of the MPAs towards provision of facilities to the poor people of their constituencies, particularly in Ratadero and Jamshoro. The bench proceeded on to suspend Faryal Talpur, MPA from Ratodero and Malik Asad Sikandar, MPA from Jamshoro.

The SHC’s verdict infuriated the Sindh government, which has responded by pleading to the Chief Justice against Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and expressing mistrust on him.

The provincial government has requested to transfer the stray dog-bite case from Sukkur bench to Karachi, claiming that Justice Gorar is misusing his authority in Sindh government cases, therefore no more cases of the provincial government should be filed before him.