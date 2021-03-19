Renowned cardiologist Dr Sheheryar’s son dies in accidental drowning

Lahore: Famous cardiologist Dr Shehryar’s 49 years old son Dr. Mobeen died due to an accidental drowning on Friday.

According to reports, Dr Mobeen drowned while swimming during his vacations in the Caribbeans.

Dr Mobeen is the only son of Dr Sheheryar passed away today in a very tragic accident.

Unconfirmed reports, Dr Mobeen, who was with his children, almost lost his second son. The boy almost drowned too but was resuscitated and survived.۔

Dr Shehryar’s grandson has been rescued and is being attended by the medical team.