SBP announces monetary policy, keeps to maintain at 7%

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced its bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday and decided to maintain its policy rate at 7%, according to a statement issued by the bank.

According to the official statement, the MPC “maintained policy rate at 7%”. This is done on order to keep businesses from facing loss due to the pandemic.

The Monetary Policy Committee noted that the policy “remains appropriate to support economic recovery while keeping inflation expectations well-anchored and maintaining financial stability.”

SBP said that the absence of “unforeseen developments”, it is expected the monetary policy settings to “remain broadly unchanged in the near term”.

The MPC foresaw that as economic recovery stabilises and makes a return to full capacity possible, the policy rate in the future will be “measured and gradual to achieve mildly positive real rates”.

