LHC orders FIA to file an FIR against Babar Azam

The Lahore court directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file a case against Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam on Thursday against the allegations of harassment on the cricketer.

The report was presented regarding the case presented by FIA in the Lahore Session Court filed by a woman named Hamiza Mukhtar.

According to the report, Hamiza alleged that Babar had blackmailed and threatened her, after which Azam was summoned. However, instead of the cricketer, his brother, Faisal Azam, appeared before the FIA.

The captain had enough time to reply, but he has not responded and neither has he recorded his statement with the FIA, the report said, adding: “It appears that he is guilty.” As per the submission of the report, the additional session judge directed FIA to launch a complaint against Azam and take action against him in line with the law.

In January, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended a session court order directing the police to register a case against Azam on a complaint.

In the previous year, in November Mukhtar, hailing from Lahore, levelled violence and sexual abuse allegations against Azam. “When I asked him to marry me, he tortured me,” she had said.

Azam’s lawyer, Barrister Haris Azmat, responded to the courts order and contested that the court’s order was against the cricketer’s basic human rights as it was issued in his absence.

“The LHC has already restrained police to file a case [against Azam],” Haris Azmat said, adding the orders were issued without serving a prior notice.

The lawyer stated the orders were “against the law” and an answer would be submitted to the judiciary in this regard very soon.