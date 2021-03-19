Nawaz and Fazl agree to stage long march even without PPP

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Fazlur Rehman on Thursday contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif to discuss matters related to long march and resignations from the parliament, a private TV channel reported.

Both leaders exchanged views on the current political situation and agreed upon holding long march towards Islamabad even without the PPP. Reports said that Nawaz and Fazl decided that if the PPP does not agree to resign from the parliament, then the other nine parties which are part of the PDM will announce their own plan of action.

“PDM will do long march towards Islamabad at any cost,” JUI-F chief reportedly told Nawaz Sharif, adding that he has already directed his party workers to prepare for the long march. He reiterated that the decision for tendering resignations from assemblies possesses great importance in the ongoing anti-government campaign.

According to reports, both Fazl and Nawaz decided to summon an important meeting of the PDM after PPP makes its decision. The two leaders also discussed the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ option – a form of protest in which where people get themselves voluntarily arrested in large numbers to fill prisons.

Earlier, Fazl discussed matters relating to the opposition alliance with former president Asif Ali Zardari. Sources said the two leaders spoke over the phone and agreed to continue the PDM alliance. “The two leaders also agreed on holding negotiations to settle the contentious issues,” said sources. “Asif Zardari informed Fazl about the PPP’s decision to convene a CEC meeting on April 4,” added the sources. The two leaders discussed the nomination of the leader of the opposition in the Senate as well. They also agreed to move the court against Yousaf Raza Gilani’s defeat in the Senate chairman’s election.

Meanwhile, the PPP has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on April 4 to hold consultation on decision pertaining to resignations from assemblies. The meeting will be held in Rawalpindi following the party’s public gathering on April 4 to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP this time has decided to observe the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Rawalpindi. The CEC meeting will take place after the public gathering.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman on Thursday urged Imran Khan to admit that he is “ineligible to run the country” and demanded that fresh elections should be held across Pakistan. He said the PPP is not siding with the opposition’s alliance on the issue of resignations from the parliament, adding that politics is all about bravery and patience. “When there are this many parties in an alliance, everyone has its own beliefs and objectives,” he said, adding that taking along numerous parties in an alliance is the most difficult part of politics.