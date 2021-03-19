Major cities cross 5% positivity as 3,400 new Covid cases reported

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday voiced its concern over a rise in the country’s Covid-19 disease trend and mortalities, adding that almost all major cities have crossed 5% positivity ratio.

Pakistan reported a total of 3,495 new coronavirus cases and 61 fatalities on Thursday, translating into a national positivity rate of 7.8% as it battles a third wave of the pandemic.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who is spearheading the country’s effort against coronavirus, urged people to comply with SOPs and warned that if the safety guidelines are not followed, the government will be left with no option but to place ‘stronger restriction on activities’. “Sharp spike in Covid positivity [rate]. Hospital daily admissions and people in critical care rising fast,” said the minister, urging the citizens to be “very very careful” as the new strain spreads “faster and is more deadly”.

Apart from the tweet by Asad Umar, the concern regarding a disregard of the SOPs was also raised during the morning session of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), according to a statement. “NCOC showed serious concern on rising disease trend and mortality rate. The forum was briefed that a sharp rising trend in disease is visible and positivity has crossed 7.5%,” said the statement. It added that almost all major cities have crossed 5% positivity. The NCOC noted that mass violations of SOPs and disrespect of orders including not wearing of face mask, disregard of social distancing were being widely reported across the country. “Appeal was made to the citizen to once again display a good example of social behaviour and follow the SOPs in letter and spirit,” said the statement. The NCOC warned that strict measures will have to be taken which may result into the closure of business and restrictions on economic and social activities.

The body also announced that vaccination centres will be closed across the country on Sundays and national holidays.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar appealed to business and industries, urging them to ensure the implementation of SOPs to stem the spread of the virus. “The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has begun and adhering to SOPs can save both people’s lives and their jobs,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received a coronavirus shot on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office said. According to Federal Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services Nausheen Hamid, the Federal Government Hospital’s staff administered the vaccine. After receiving the jab, the prime minister appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

The country is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases with 3,495 reported on Thursday. In this period, 61 people were reported to have died from the disease. Pakistan has so far recorded 615,810 cases and 13,717 deaths.

According to the Director General National Health Services, so far more than 800,000 people have registered for the vaccine. These include healthcare workers and those who are aged 60 or above. There are 8.5 million people who are aged 65 and above in Pakistan. Among those who registered, more than 500,000 people have received the shot.