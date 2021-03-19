Safdar escapes ‘egg attack’ outside PHC; gets bail extension

An unidentified man tried to throw egg on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar Awan outside the building of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday.

Luckily, Safdar escaped the egg attack as it hit the nearby vehicle.

The man managed to run away from the scene after Safdar picked a baton and chased the man to hit him.

In the video, the PML-N leader can be seen walking outside the court premises with a few workers by his side and journalists when a man throws an egg. The man can then be seen running away from the reporters and journalists as Safdar, a stick in hand, chases after him.

The man got onto a rickshaw and managed to flee temporarily before he was caught by people near the Cantt Railway Station and was handed over to police.

The incident takes place a few days after ink was hurled at Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill by the PML-N workers in the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he had arrived to appear in a case. They had also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there thwarted the bid and thrashed the attackers.

Later, Safdar appeared before the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in connection with his pre-arrest bail plea. The PHC heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Safdar where the counsels of the petitioner concluded their arguments. They argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should provide the details of inquiries being carried out in one case. It is the violation of Article 13 for running parallel inquiries of a single case in Lahore and Peshawar, the counsel said.

Moreover, the NAB’s private counsel presented the chart of properties before the court.

Justice Lal Jan Khattak remarked that the chart has no signature that has been provided to the court.

The court ordered the NAB prosecutor to provide the chart to the counsel of the petitioner. The court also granted the anti-graft watchdog to hire a private counsel for the case. Later, the court extended the bail of Safdar and adjourned the hearing.