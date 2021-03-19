President stresses on steps to save fishing resources

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised on taking measures to save fishing resources of the country as overfishing and harmful fishing pose a grave threat to the fishing sector.

Addressing a briefing on ‘Deep-Sea Fishing policy’ on Thursday, the President underscored the need for discouraging illegal and unregulated fishing to promote sustainable fishing in the country.

The President said the fishing sector needs to be developed aiming to earn foreign exchange and provide employment opportunities to the people.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed and other senior officials of the ministry.

The Ministry briefed the meeting about the proposed Deep Sea Fishing policy. It apprised that foreign vessels had been banned from fishing since 2018 and the proposed policy would also bar such vessels from fishing.