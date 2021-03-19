India’s hegemonic agenda hampering regional growth

Pakistan and Bangladesh have the potential to explore new economic benefits offered by China in their respective engagements if India stops pursuing its hegemonic agenda to disrupt development process in the region.

Bangladesh can greatly benefit by joining China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other regional forums for enhanced market share in Central Asia and China, provided it comes out of the shade of India’s hate-incitement policies of the BJP-led government. The political experts believe that the sorrow state of present affairs has exposed that the most existing misunderstandings stem out of role of India as powerful hegemony of sub-continent.

India figures out as common factor in physical isolation of Pakistan and Bangladesh from 1971 to date. It was on March 23, 1940 that Pakistan Resolution was adopted after Sher-e-Bangal AK Fazl-e-Haq from Bengal had moved the historic resolution. Pakistan acknowledges the contributions by the leaders of Bengal as “pioneering and phenomenal” in Pakistan movement. The All India Muslim League party, which campaigned cause of Pakistan itself, was formed in Dhaka in 1906.

Today, the most contentious issues between Pakistan and Bangladesh have been decided and settled once and for all through tripartite Delhi Pact signed on April 9, 1947 between Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. The Pact expressed satisfaction on all issues pertaining to Prisoners of War recognition of Bangladesh and official apology etc. These matters have not been questioned for decades unless Indian dominated propaganda reignited the spark.

The experts are of the view that the East Wing, now Bangladesh, was separated from Pakistan only because of Indian conspiracies though addressable and genuine fault lines also existed. Even today BJP-led Hindutva dominated government in India is behaving no differently from Congress’ Indra Gandhi-led government of 1971. By instigating Bangladesh to reengage in blame and allegation game and gestures, the Modi’s Hindutva agenda is engaging in grand celebrations of Golden Jubilee of 1971 Fall of Dhaka.