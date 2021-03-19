IG Punjab instructs Police to complete Police Welfare Hospitals

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday said the best welfare of the police force especially junior rank employees is an easy access of all possible facilities, and therefore urged the relevant authorities to complete the devised plan for the establishment of Punjab Police Welfare Hospitals, for providing medical treatment facilities to officers and personnel, as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on construction of Punjab Police Welfare Hospitals at the Central Police Office here today. During the meeting, issues related to identification of places and resources required for setting up of Police Welfare Hospitals were reviewed.

Additional IG South Punjab Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar and RPO Multan Syed Khurram Ali were present on the occasion. Additional IG Establishment and Welfare Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Welfare Agha Mohammad Yousuf, AIG Finance Ghazi Salahuddin and AIG Development Captain (Retd) Mohammad Ali Zia and other officers were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the police chief said that in the first phase, suitable sites for the construction of Punjab Police Welfare Hospitals in major cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan should be identified, and added that in the first phase of planning, the designated area for hospitals should be identified.

He further said that the construction work of hospitals should be completed preferably with police welfare funds, but in the case of shortage of funds, a request should be made to the government. He further said, state of the art hospitals must be built, which must ensure provision of facilities, testing laboratories and other equipments. He said employees of Punjab police and ordinary people will be major beneficiaries of such state of the art hospitals that will function under the Police Welfare Project.

He said that the provision of health facilities would alleviate the medical problems faced by the force and their families, which will allow them to go beyond unnecessary hassles and focus on protection of life and property of the people and discharge of professional duties.

During the meeting, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar while briefing on the proposed master plan of Punjab Police Welfare Hospitals were of the view that establishment of welfare hospitals for providing medical facilities to police personnel is a matter of urgency. They said the establishment of welfare hospitals will greatly improve the process of providing medical facilities to police personnel, and added that all the requirements, resources and other related aspects are being considered in detail under a comprehensive strategy to make these hospitals functional.

IG Punjab directed that the final planning report on construction of hospitals should be fully prepared and be presented in the next session after one week.