UMT playing best role in the Education Sector: Afridi

President University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hassan Murad called on Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi at UMT. President UMT & Deputy Chairman, Senate, while discussing educational issues, including political activities, and March 23, he said that we have achieved Pakistan after great sacrifices, so we must work for its integrity and prosperity.

Expressing his views, President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that youth are the future of our country therefore better leadership of youth and legislation on youth issues has become a need of the hour. Ibrahim Murad also briefed Mirza Muhammad Afridi about the curricular and extra-curricular activities of UMT and said that UMT is one of the best universities in Asia which has trained and educated the country and the nation. He further said that at UMT, students from different cities across Pakistan, especially from every district of Balochistan, are getting quality education on scholarships while hundreds of students from Balochistan have also graduated after completing their degrees.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi expressed his happiness over the visit of UMT which has made it clear to him that the said institute is paving the way for the betterment of higher education in Pakistan and he was very happy to come to UMT. He also shared that young leaders in the field of education can promote national development in all walks of life. Mirza Muhammad Afridi paid homage to the educational services of former UMT Chairman Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad (Martyrs).

President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad also presented souvenir to Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi at the end of the meeting.