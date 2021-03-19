Ministry submits report on Dr Aafia in IHC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday submitted its report on Dr Aafia Siddiqui in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The MIT-trained neuro-scientist, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving 86-year prison sentence after being convicted by the US court of seven counts of attempted murder and assault on US military personnel in Afghanistan. A petition filed for the release and repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui was heard by IHC Justice Amir Farooq, wherein the Foreign Ministry’s report was presented by an official of Foreign Office . Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Raja Khalid Mahmood appeared before the court. The lawyer of Dr Aafia sought time from the IHC for his arguments on the report, which was accepted by the court. Later, the hearing was adjourned for two weeks. Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan had said that the federal government is taking serious steps for the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, the sister of Dr Aafia, met Dr Babar Awan where they had discussed the progress of the government’s efforts for the return of the Pakistani scientist, Dr Aafia, from the United States (US).













