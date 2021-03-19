Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Niger

Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Tillaberi region of Republic of Niger that resulted in loss of 58 precious lives.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He said Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. The Foreign Office spokesperson said, “We reaffirm our strong support and solidarity with the government and people of Niger in this moment of grief.”

Gunmen on motorcycles attacked a group of civilians returning from market day in a volatile corner of Niger, leaving at least 58 people dead and then burning granaries to the ground, the government said Tuesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s massacres, though extremists belonging to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara group are known to be active in the Tillaberi region where the villages were attacked. The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s troubled border with Mali. The suspected extremists also destroyed nearby granaries that held valuable food stores.