SHC orders removal of Sharjeel’s spouse name from ECL

The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered removal of the name of former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon’s wife from the exit control list (ECL). A high court bench while ordering to remove Sadaf Sharjeel’s name from the ECL also allowed her to visit abroad. Sadaf Sharjeel had petitioned the court to remove her name from the no-fly list and allow her to go out of the country. Her name was put in the ECL in the assets beyond means case against Sharjeel Inam Memon and others. Sadaf Sharjeel had pleaded with the court that she has to visit Dubai time and again for her work, adding that her business is being affected due to her name in the ECL. She had pleaded with the court to remove her name from the no-fly list. Sharjeel Memon has been accused of owning more assets than his sources of income. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a Rs2.2 billion corruption reference against him. His wife and mother have also been named in the case too. The NAB has also accused him of embezzling the Rs 5.7 billion of the information ministry paid to advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015. He was serving as Sindh’s information minister at the time.













