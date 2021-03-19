Talks underway to allow crypto mining in KP: Bangash

Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash has said that the provincial government is in talks with stakeholders and experts to create an environment to allow crypto mining in the province.

The adviser passed the remarks on Thursday while chairing a meeting of the advisory committee on crypto mining set up with Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra and Adviser to the KP CM on Food Mian Khaliqur Rehman.

“Crypto mining will be under the control of the government and once the legal requirements are met, all local and international investors will be able to contact and invest,” said Bangash.

Other members of the advisory committee who attended the meeting included, MPAs Dr Sumera Shams, Humaira Khatoon, Ayesha Bano, Shagufta Malik, Anita Mehsud, Rekhana, Waqar Zaka, Ahmed Rumi, Abdul Wahid, Ghulam Ahmed, Barrister Salman, KP Science and IT Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Managing Director Dr Ali Mahmood, KPITB Director Asim Jamshed and Science and Information Technology Director Khalid Khan.

The KPITB MD recommended the creation of a committee on blockchain to review the various technical matters. The officials agreed that sub-committees will be formed to deal with various issues.

A blockchain committee, a technical committee and a coordination committee will be set up to assist and provide technical support to the main committee.

It was also decided that members of the coordinating committee would include members of the KP Assembly and technical members, who would discuss the policy with stakeholders, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue and other agencies.