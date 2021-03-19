Punjab to provide 3-marla houses on easy instalments: Hashim

Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the Punjab government is providing the best opportunity to low-income homeless people to get houses on easy instalments.

For this purpose, in the first phase, three-marla houses will be constructed in semi-rural (pre-urban) areas on government land identified by the Board of Revenue, he further said while presiding over the 54th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Finance and Development on Thursday.

The Punjab government will provide land and revolving funds for the construction of houses. The construction of houses will be completed in collaboration with the New Pakistan Housing Development Authority and Bank of Punjab and other banks.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the Department of Housing and Urban Development to verify the non-agricultural nature of the land in pre-urban areas before the commencement of the scheme so that after the commencement of the scheme it would be declared as green land.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah termed the scheme as a benchmark plan of the Punjab government and stressed on the need to expand its scope.

The chief secretary Punjab directed the concerned departments to activate the Punjab Land Development Company to expand the scope of the scheme in future.

The meeting discussed that 15 agendas were tackled by various departments in the meeting. The meeting approved the purchase of equipment for heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Multan, allocations of additional funds of Rs 8.913 million for payments due to the agriculture department for the financial year 2017-18, and a supplementary grant to the Population Welfare Department for the Punjab Population Innovation Fund.