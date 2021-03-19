300 FC troops get rescue & relief training in Landi Kotal

Rescue 1122, Khyber chapter held a rescue and relief training session for Frontier Corp (FC), Khyber Rifle (KR) troops. In a three-day long training camp, nearly three hundred FC troops, both male and female were trained for first aid, fighting fire incidents and disasters and rescue operation, here in the forces cantonment. At the end of training session a simple ceremony was arranged, under the supervision of district emergency officer Malik Ashfaq and incharge training wing, Peshawar Awais Afridi. The event was also attended by KR training incharge Major Jawad, Captain Mueen beside Malik Ashfaq and other officials of the Rescue 1122. During the ceremony, a Rescue official said that the purpose of organizing training sessions is to further boost coordination between the workers of Rescue and the forces. The forces officials thanked and praised the Rescue department for carrying out a useful training workshop, and said it would certainly be instrumental to deal with an emergency. Shields and certificates were also granted to the officers and trainers of the Rescue 1122 for the training.













