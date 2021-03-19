European Union delegation Visits Keti Bunder

A delegation of the European Union along with Officials of PDMA including Faisal Uqaili, and renowned economist Dr. Qaiser Bengali visited Kati Bunder, a coastal town of district Thatta.

During their visit Uqaili briefed the delegation about the geographical importance of the area and how the natural disasters in the past decade have impacted the landscape of the coastal town.

PDMA official informed the visiting delegation that owing to the intrusion of the sea, the area is on the verge of disappearance. The delegation was also apprised about the measures taken by the government for improving the plight of the fishermen community in the area. Faisal Uqaili said the government was taking measures to provide basic amenities to the fishermen so that their quality of life could be improved in the coastal town.

Briefing the EU delegation, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghaffar said that the fishermen community of the area was suffering every year due to natural calamities including drought and heavy rains, and added that the government was taking all possible efforts to facilitate them.

After hearing about the plight of the area, the visiting EU delegation stressed the need to provide the locals of the area the opportunities to improve their financial conditions. The delegation stressed that investments should be made on the part of the government through public-private partnerships to improve their quality of life.

Later, the delegation also visited water supply schemes, embankments and reviewed the facilities being provided to the Fishermen community.