Professors demand regularization of jobs in Sindh

The Coordination Committee for Timescale of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA), on Thursday condemned the torture over protesting headmasters in Karachi and demanded Sindh government tto regularize their services.

The SPLA, also expressed their resentment over non-awarding of timescale to the college teachers in Sindh, and demanded a 25% pay raise in monthly salaries on the pattern of the federal government for which notification must also be issued.

The SPLA raised their demands in a meeting that was held under the leadership of association’s president Prof. Manzoor Kalhoro. During the meeting, Professor Aijaz Jamali, Prof Vijay Kumar, Prof Abid Sikander Khokhar, Prof Ubaidullah Jakhro, Prof Abdul Hameed Hulio, Prof Abdul Haq Khoso, Prof Liaquat Ali Memon, Prof Afzal Buledi, Prof Ali Murad Soomro and others were also in attendance.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the association said that the Sindh Government has committed injustice by not giving timescale due to which 11,000 college teachers are feeling unrest across Sindh. They urged PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur to take personal interest in this connection to resolve the issue. They demanded issuance of notification of promoted associate professors, assistant professors adding meeting of Selection Board-I, and II be also held immediately for promoting lecturers. They also demanded holding of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings across the province so that vacant posts of librarians could also be filled.

They said that Larkana’s Government Boys Degree College is the largest college of the region but there is no post of any professor of BPS-20. They demanded revision of approved SNEs to create new posts of professors, associates, assistant professors and lecturers on a regular basis. They said 47 professors were transferred sometime back from Larkana region out of which 14 alone were from Boys Degree College.