In Bergamo, memory of coffin-filled trucks still haunts

Images of army trucks transporting piled-up coffins out of the Italian town of Bergamo last year provided a shocking testament to the horrors of coronavirus. One year on, the memories are still raw.

At the height of the pandemic last year, Father Marco Bergamelli was blessing coffins every ten minutes in this city in Italy’s north.

“This place was full of coffins, there were 132 lined up at the foot of the altar,” he said, opening the doors of the church at the Monumental cemetery to AFP.

“At the beginning, the trucks came at night, nobody was supposed to know the coffins were being taken elsewhere.”

The camouflaged vehicles took away up to 70 coffins a day from the church, where they were collected after the local mortuaries filled up. The coffins were transported to cemeteries in other northern cities such as Bologna and Ferrara.