Tamim Iqbal opts out of New Zealand T20Is due to personal reasons

DHAKA: Tamim Iqbal will not be available for the T20Is against New Zealand that follows the ODI series due to personal reasons. Iqbal, who is the ODI captain, said that he had already informed the head coach Russell Domingo and the selection committee led by Minhajul Abedin about his decision earlier. “Before coming to New Zealand, I had informed the head coach and selector that I won’t be available for the T20I series,” he said. “It is for personal reasons. My best wishes are with the team. When the coach said that we have an opportunity to do well here, it includes the T20Is as well.” The Bangladesh selectors haven’t named the T20I squad yet – which is led by Mahmudullah – as they first play the ODI series until March 26, followed by the three T20Is on March 28, 30 and April 1. Iqbal, who has played 74 T20Is, is currently the team’s highest run-getter and their only centurion in the format. He has also made eight fifties. Bangladesh last played a T20I against Zimbabwe last year, and the three-match series against New Zealand will be their first set of matches to gear up for this year’s T20 World Cup in India. They also have T20I series planned against Zimbabwe, Australia, England and New Zealand later in the year.













