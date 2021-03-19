Babar Azam should resign as Pakistan captain, Shoaib Akhtar on team selection row

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is reportedly not happy with the team that was announced for the tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe. These reports claim that Azam had raised concerns with the Pakistan Cricket Board and chief selector Mohammad Wasim after his suggestions were ignored. Till now, there has been no official response. Talking about the whole issue, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that Azam should remain firm, and advised him to resign if his demands are not met. The pacer also said that Azam should not become ‘Sarfaraz Ahmed part two’. “We are hearing that Azam is calling Pakistan Cricket Board and saying that his suggestions have been ignored regarding squad selection. If Azam is so hurt and wants to become a brand, then he should resign right now and send a message that this can’t happen again. If he doesn’t do this, then he will become Sarfaraz Ahmed part two,” Akhtar was quoted as saying on PTV Sports. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamamul Haq has also criticised Mohammad Wasim for the selection. “The important thing is that team is selected with consultation and I have already said many times that the most important person is the captain. Chief selector and coach are not the most important people because they can’t go inside the ground and the captain who has to make the team fight inside he should have the confidence. Azam is not impressed with the team selection and Mohammad Wasim is saying it’s not your concern. How can Mohammad Wasim say such a thing to Azam? This is surprising. Now, where are those statements of Wasim and the policies of the board saying that the captain will have the full authority and will have the main role in the selection?” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.













