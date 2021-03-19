Sevilla beat Elche to close in on Champions League berth

SEVILLA: Sevilla beat La Liga strugglers Elche 2-0 at home in their game in hand on Wednesday to tighten their grip on fourth spot and take a big step towards securing Champions League football next season. Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri gave the hosts the lead against a stubborn Elche side right at the end of the first half, heading home a cross from Suso to score his 15th league goal of the season. Substitute Franco Vazquez clinched the victory in the 89th minute moments after coming off the bench, producing a delightful backheel to deceive Elche’s defence and send the ball trickling over the line to score his first goal all season. The win took Sevilla on to 54 points after 27 games, moving nine points clear of fifth-placed Real Sociedad, their nearest challengers for the final Champions League berth.













