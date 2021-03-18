PCJCCI inks MoU with Surgimed to conduct awareness session

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry inked an MOU with Surgimed Laboratory in which Surgimed lab is offering discount @30% per PCR for Covid19 and other tests to the members of PCJCCI and their families. Both organizations agreed to conduct awareness sessions regarding various diseases. Under the MOU, first session was conducted today “How to remain safe from Coronavirus/Dengue through right interpretation of CBC” at the PCJCCI premises to address the current testing issues related to the Covid19 pandemic. Dr. Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Director Surgimed Laboratory and National Expert on Hematology, Pathology was the Guest Speaker of the session.

S.M Naveed, President PCJCCI said that, this awareness session is being held to highlight the importance of right interpretation of Complete Blood Count (CBC) in diagnosis of Coronavirus/Dengue. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the whole world with more than 67 million confirmed cases and over 1.5 million deaths across the globe including Pakistan. Considering the population density, health care capacity, existing poverty and environmental factors with more than 420,000 infected people and about 8300 plus mortalities, community transmission of the coronavirus happened rapidly in Pakistan, he said. According to the estimates, an economic loss of about 10%, i.e. 1.1 trillion PKR, will be observed in the FY 2021, he added.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Director Surgimed Laboratories and National Expert on Hematology, Pathology said while addressing the session that; most of the people have zero knowledge regarding the mechanism criteria and process of medical tests related to Covid19 and Dengue virus. RT-PCR, LAMP, and Antibodies are the basic techniques which are being used in Pakistan to detect Covid19, he said adding that these tests only help when the virus is in nose or throat but the moment it enters in the blood nobody is able to detect it. So the most easiest and convenient way to detect Covid19 is CBC test, he said.

Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying that, we should pay tribute to doctors and paramedical staff for being so determined and hard working in coping with the calamities caused by this miserable disease. He urged the people of Pakistan to stand by the government at this hour of need and also support our families and friends in taking precautionary measures.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that we have initiated a series of media interactions through radio, television, print and social media to diffuse the negativity which had been spread regarding coronavirus.We have distributed masks in trade organizations and entrepreneurs, he said and informed that PCJCCIhad been holding the trade promotion activities by organizing series of digital exhibitions under standard SOPs announced by the government.