Reforming the Senate

Disillusioned by the “the scourge of vote purchasing” in this month’s Senate polls, PM Imran Khan has asked for an inter-party parliamentary committee to bring constitutional and electoral reforms. A much-needed olive brach, indeed.

If not disrupted by nefarious designs, a bipartisan consensus on allegations clouding everything under the realm of democratic dispensation seems the only appropriate way out. Prior to Senate elections, a leaked video involving the son of former premier, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Ali Haider, and Sindh LG Minister, Nasir Hussain Shah, revealed an offer to the tune of millions being made to lawmakers ahead of the vote. In a later presser, Gillani Junior admitted to advising a PTI lawmaker on how to cancel his ballot. As expected, the government was up in arms against this dirty trick. There was even a demand to declare the opposition candidate ineligible. Another video scandal pertaining to horse-trading involved bigwigs sitting on the treasury benches (NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak). A similar uproar was ensued by the grand umbrella of PDM over this gross abuse of power positions. Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as well as Sections 167 (corrupt practices), 168 (bribery), 169 (personation) and 170 (undue influence) of the 2017 ECP Act were being catapulted left, right and centre. It cannot be said that the Election Commission does not have the teeth to handle any untoward incident. However, call it pressure of the hidden forces or reluctance to break headlines, there hasn’t yet been any appropriate response from the supervising body. Its previous disregard for the government’s campaign for an open vote gives further credence to the popular belief that election commissioners are quite satisfied with the state of affairs: no matter how dire they may be.

Unfortunately, securing a seat in the highest echelons of power has long been synonymous with scandalous practices. There was an extraordinary firestorm over skulduggery allegations against the PPP chief, Asif Ali Zardari’s overtures in Balochistan in 2018. Earlier, the 2015 race was marred with money scandals, where media reports continuously named real state tycoons and business magnates as busy outbidding each other for a seat. Some of the most intriguing contests in Khyber Pakthunkhwa saw rates as high as $200,000 for a single vote. The ugly business was just as rampant in Balochistan where lawmakers demanded up to $ 500,000. Bidding skyrocketed to over three million dollars in the tribal areas. Due to the coveted nature of seats that allowed unhindered access to Islamabad’s corridors, stakes are always high for Senate polls. Simply put, these elections are just a new hand at an old game.

Since all parties are in on the open secret of horse-trading, they should all proactively bring about reforms against this menace. A set of comprehensive reforms that focus on the mode of voting and campaigning practices can ensure the next set of polls do not fall victim to ongoing politicking. No shortcuts would do! Not this time! *