St Paul’s Cathedral takes #1 spot in the list of 50 most beautiful buildings in the world

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But science has another take on this, that what’s pleasing on the eye follows the ‘golden ratio’ – and researchers say that according to this theory, Sir Christopher Wren’s St Paul’s Cathedral in London is the most beautiful building in the world, because it adheres most closely to this formula, by an alignment of 72.28 percent to be exact.

Using the golden ratio as a guide, the researchers drew up a top 50 beautiful buildings ranking, in which Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore is second after Wren’s masterpiece, Westminster Abbey in London third, Osaka Castle in Japan fourth and St Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow is fifth.

Further down the ranking is the Taj Mahal, The White House and the Great Pyramid of Giza.

It’s long been used as a barometer of beauty and numerically is a ratio of 1:1.618. So a building that aligns with it would contain shapes and structures that have a relationship with each other in this ratio.

For reasons that can’t really be explained, humans find objects that unfold with this ratio of expansion inherently beautiful.

Fascinatingly this ‘golden ratio’ can be found in Sonic the Hedgehog’s head, in flowers, waves and even galaxies.

This YouTube video explains it brilliantly and reveals even more mind-blowing examples of where the ratio can be found.

For the building ranking, which was created by Roofing Megastore, 100 of the world’s most famous architectural works were analysed against the golden ratio, with researchers plotting the most common points found on a building, such as the top and bottom corners, the building’s centre, and equidistant points around the circumference, before comparing the distance between these markers to those laid out by the ratio.

The study found that more modern works don’t seem to fit into the beauty ideals laid out in the ratio, with a mere six of the top 20 buildings in the results built after the 19th century.

Just one-quarter of the top 50 buildings were constructed after the 19th century, with the U.S coming out on top.

Six of America’s most iconic landmarks feature in the top 50, including NYC’s Empire State and Chrysler buildings, while Germany was just one behind.

Other notable buildings from around the world found to be particularly beautiful in the eyes of science were Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, the Sydney Opera House and Notre-Dame in Paris.

Elsewhere, more modern works such as London’s Shard and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa scored exceptionally low against the equation, again showing that classic styles like Gothic and Roman architecture are victorious when it comes to golden ratio aesthetics.

For London-based architect Chris Bradley, the lack of golden ratio in the modern buildings in the ranking ‘proves it’s redundant’.

He told MailOnline Travel: ‘The ratio is actually just one of many tools used by architects – which also include da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man – that break down space and assess underlying forms which might be developing on the drawing board.

‘Mathematical ratios can’t be applied to our emotional responses in space, and buildings are maddeningly complex, like people.

‘I like my buildings to be imperfect.

‘The absence of notable modern buildings from the list only proves it’s redundant. More value is now placed on creating equitable space that echoes our lived experience, alongside the environmental wisdom of vernacular and local architecture. That’s beauty.

‘Pritzker Prize laureates Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal proved to their clients the viability of re-using buildings. Enric Miralles opened my eyes to concrete stadia that can also be vulnerable, and I invest the zen courtyards of Tadao Ando with my own feelings. David Adjaye takes the story of people and weaves it into his increasingly monumental work. This is all different, and all beauty.’

Roofing Megastore’s Managing Director Gian Carlo-Grossi commented: ‘Being based in the UK, we were thrilled to find out that the official “most beautiful building in the world” is located in London. But beyond St. Pau’s Cathedral itself, it was also evident that traditional buildings win out over much of the modern architecture found in today’s skylines.’

He added: ‘Whether you’re an architect or not, many people have an opinion on which styles of architecture prevail over others, and it is a debate that continues right down to the styles of home we live in.’