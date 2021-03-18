Being a senior citizen has never been more fun than it is right now: Bushra

Veteran Pakistan actor Bushra Ansari celebrated her age as she got the first jab of the COVID vaccine on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old shared a video of herself receiving the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in Pakistan, captioning it, “I’ve done it!” She also had an important message for her followers in the video.

“I’m here to get my COVID vaccine, and I want to tell everyone that this vaccine is extremely important for us, for our loved ones, and our families” said Ansari.

She also cracked some jokes at her expense in her typical fashion to lighten the mood as the needle hit her arm. “Being a senior citizen has never been more fun than it is right now!” she said.

‘I’m here to get my COVID vaccine and I want to tell everyone that this vaccine is extremely important for us, for our loved ones and our families,’ said Ansari

“Whoever is 60+ and did not admit it is forced to admit it now! In fact, they’re rushing to admit it, like me,” she added with a hearty laugh.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the Sinopham coronavirus vaccine for people above 60 years of age earlier this month. The National Institute of Health (NIH) had then obtained permission for the emergency use of Sinopharm vaccines in Pakistan. Sinopharm vaccines are being administered to frontline health workers and elderly citizens aged above 60 in Pakistan. Following the ongoing vaccination drive, the vaccines have proved effective and successful in Pakistan, sources added.