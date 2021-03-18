Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are sparking marriage rumours in Hawaii

Could congratulations be in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? That’s what pop culture fans are asking themselves as the couple continues their tropical family getaway to Hawaii.

In a new photo obtained by E! News, the ‘American Idol’ judge was spotted walking around the Aloha State in a sports bra and pair of leggings as she picked up a smoothie on Tuesday.

While enjoying the fresh outdoors in a facial covering and baseball cap with the word “Mama,” some fans couldn’t help but spy a new piece of bling on that finger. After looking even further, it appears the “Firework” singer was photographed wearing gold band on her left ring finger.

While the couple isn’t publicly commenting on their relationship status, things appear stronger than ever between Katy and Orlando as they continue raising their 6-month-old daughter, Daisy. In recent weeks, the famous pair has stepped away from the Hollywood lights for some quality family time in Hawaii. Whether enjoying yoga on the sand or splashing in the water, the pair has been able to experience some much-needed time off before Katy returns to Los Angeles for live episodes of American Idol.

While the coronavirus pandemic has likely affected their wedding plans, this duo is keeping their big day a secret-for now. But after celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2019, Orlando popped the question with a romantic proposal. And yes, they couldn’t wait to share the news. “Full bloom,” Katy wrote on Instagram when confirming the engagement with her stunning ring. One year later, Katy announced she was expecting her first child when cradling her bump in the music video for “Never Worn White.”

While she may be one of the biggest pop stars in the music industry, being a mom has allowed Katy to slow down and savour all of her daughter’s greatest milestones.

“She changed my life and still continues to change my life,” the “Harleys In Hawaii” singer shared on Jan. 28. “I think that you realize that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom. And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.”