Pakistani web series ‘Clickbait’ makes it to Amazon Prime

Pakistani web series Clickbait showing the struggles of two real-life YouTubers has been released on Amazon Prime. “Clickbait is streaming on Prime Video now,” Imagine Nation Pictures announced this week. “Go binge watch.” The series stars Rida Zehra and Sami Rehman, who play Sara and Asad. Sami is associated with Bekaar Films. It was originally released on YouTube last year. “Clickbait is Pakistan’s first web series which has been produced without the help of any sponsor,” producer Ghania Asad told media. The series, shot in Pakistan and Thailand, focuses on the ups and downs of internet fame. YouTubers Mooroo, CBA, Kashaan of The Idiotz, Junaid Akram and Ali Gul Pir have cameos in it.













