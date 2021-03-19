Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 19 March 2021 is being sold for Rs. 87300 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 101800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 19 March 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 101800 Rs. 93316 Rs. 89075 Rs. 76350 per 10 Gram Rs. 87300 Rs. 80024 Rs. 76388 Rs. 65475 per Gram Gold Rs. 8730 Rs. 8002 Rs. 7639 Rs. 6548

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.