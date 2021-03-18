PPP summons CEC meeting on April 4 to decide on resignations issue

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on April 4 to hold a consultation on decision pertaining to resignations from assemblies.

The CEC meeting of PPP will be held in Rawalpindi following the party’s public gathering on April 4 to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

PPP this time has decided to observe the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Rawalpindi. The CEC meeting will take place after the Rawalpindi public gathering, sources informed.

The party, however, said it is not in favour of resigning from the Parliament and had told the PDM that it will arrive at a decision after holding a CEC meeting of the party.