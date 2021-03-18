PUBG MOBILE CELEBRATES 3rd ANNIVERSARY AND PAKISTAN DAY WITH HOST OF NEW EXCITING UPDATES!

Karachi: Celebrating in style, PUBG MOBILE is rolling out a fresh wave of updates, content and special events marking its third anniversary on 21st March, 2021.

Gamers can expect exciting in-game updates such as music themed gameplay, new firearms, vehicles, and even the unfolding of a brand new Metro Royale chapter as content update 1.3 is rolled out. What’s more, PUBG MOBILE will also be releasing its first CG movie titled ‘The Growth,’ along with the update to really set the ball rolling for a grand celebration. Capturing the journey of common PUBG MOBILE players who take the game by storm, the movie is available in-game as well as on the PUBG MOBILE Pakistan YouTube Channel.

PUBG MOBILE Version 1.3 content update introduces an in-game electronic music festival to commemorate its third anniversary. Players can dive into the all-new music-themed game mode “Hundred Rhythms,” in the beloved Erangel map. Upon queuing for the new variant, players will also be prompted to choose one of three special armbands on Spawn Island, boosting unique in-game powers. The armbands each offer one core active ability boost, and can upgrade with two passive boosts by collecting cassettes throughout the map.

The music festival will also host an electronic music square in Erangel, Spawn Island and Cheer Park, complete with a DJ set-up, music arcade machine and a techno launcher for players to get a 360 degree concert experience. On stage, players can tune into special remixed versions of PUBG MOBILE Originals music, which will be playing on loop. They are also in for a surprise with more music being curated by the DJ and being played for a special celebration of the anniversary from 15th March onwards. In addition, there will be a music player in players’ space allowing them to listen to different songs by getting the albums, which can be set as the background music as well for their space.

Moreover, to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23rd, PUBG MOBILE also has an exciting collaboration with Pakistan-based streetwear brand ‘Rastah’ to introduce players to all-new in-game Pakistani style skins. Available for 666UC, it will come with chances to win extra rewards with the set. With Rastah translating to ‘journey’ in Urdu, the collaboration serves to capture the journey to the battleground along with the indigenous style of players. The collaborative items will be available at pop-up shops set up in Lahore and Karachi later this month, bringing both Rastah’s garments and the PUBG MOBILE game closer to the people of Pakistan. The pop-up shop will debut in Lahore, running from March 14 to March 18, and in Karachi from March 21 until March 25. For a truly unforgettable experience, PUBG MOBILE will also be bringing back the popular URDU female voice pack and offering more free skins upon logging in.

Bringing its own twist of Pakistani flavour and style, in true celebration, PUBG MOBILE has an array of all-time favourites and new additions being introduced to make this a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience.

ABOUT RASTAH

Pakistan-based Rastah is a brand pioneering the harmony of traditional and contemporary design from South Asia. A synthesis of Pakistani craftsmanship and streetwear, the fashion house is maverick-like, occupying a niche space on the shelf of urban design. In Urdu ‘rastah’ means path or journey, the perfect descriptor when it comes to the culturally rich designs at hand.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

For Media Queries:

Syntax Communications

Ahmed Affan: [email protected]

Saif Azad – 0345 2677443