Nutrition Awareness Seminar held at UO

The University of Okara’s Department of Sociology, in collaboration with the Social Sciences Research Center, organized a seminar on raising awareness about healthy diet among the students. The event was organized in connection with the National Nutrition Awareness Month.

The UO Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, who is a public health expert as well, told in his special message that it was impertinent to appraise the youth of the value of healthy food. He further said that universities were mandated to not only impart quality education but also look after their life patterns holistically.

The keynote speaker at the seminar, Dr Sumeera Tul Hassan, delivered a detailed presentation on how to ensure and incorporate balanced diet in daily routine. She also urged the students to take great care of their diet patterns in order to keep their minds active so that they could enhance their academic performance.

“A majority of our adults are unaware of the concept of balanced food, workout and maintaining normal Body Max Index (BMI). This not only hampers their physical growth but also adversely affects their academic and professional development”, told Dr Sumeera.

In his remarks at concluding session of the seminar, the UO’s Public Relation Officer, Sharjeel Ahmed, argued that such sessions were needed to be organized frequently in order to sensitize the students on the importance of healthy lifestyle.