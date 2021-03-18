Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 194.8m during ongoing year: IGP

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police emerged very much successful in curbing the activities of criminal elements during the ongoing year and recovered looted items worth Rs. 194.8 million from them including vehicles, gold ornaments, bikes, cash and other valuables.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman while addressing a ceremony held here to return the recovered valuables among their owners. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, Zonal SPs and media personnel attended the ceremony.



The IGP Islamabad appreciated the efforts of DIG (Operations) and his team over the efforts in recovering the looted items and handed over valuables worth Rs. 87.1 mullion to their actual owners. These valuables included vehicles, motorbikes, gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and laptops.

He said that huge recovery in a very short period by the team of DIG (Operations) is really appreciable and hoped that such efforts would continue to curb crime and activities of anti-social elements.

Islamabad police chief said that 117 persons were held for their involvement in 105 dacoity and snatching cases and police recovered cash worth Rs. 23.8 million, five vehicles and seven bikes from them. Twenty-seven (27) criminal gangs were busted and 62 persons were held while 120 persons involved in burglaries and snatching items were also held besides recovery of cash Rs.21.6 million from them. Another 26 gangs of anti-social elements were busted besides arrest of 67 criminals and 40 vehicles worth Rs. 63.5 million were recovered from 24 auto-thieves involved in 46 cases.

He said that police also recovered 53 bikes worth Rs.3.3 million after arrest of 49 persons wanted in 53 cases. Another 24 vehicles worth Rs. 13.9 million stolen from various districts of the country were also recovered and relevant police heads of these districts have been intimated about these recoveries.

Islamabad police, the IGP said, also arrested 144 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder and kidnapping cases registered in 2003, 2009 and 2013 while 300 court absconders were held. Six blind murder cases were also resolved during this period and 12 alleged assassins were also arrested.

Later, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman interacted with media and said that Capital Police have started campaign to enhance coordination with citizens and resolve their issues. On daily basis, police officers meet with citizens at markets and public places while policy of immediate registration of FIRs is being ensured.

The IGP said that safe city project has been made more pro-active and suspects are being identified through it. He said that police guides have been deployed at police stations to facilitate visitors while police officers are ensuring regular interaction with their subordinates.

The IGP said that e-desk has been set up at super market for registration of complaints without any human interaction while welfare steps for policemen are being taken. He said police is in contact with different personalities belonging to various schools of thought for feedback about `police training policy’. Islamabad police, he said, would be made a professional force and to leave no stone un-turned for protection to the lives and property of the citizens.