PM allots 1,008 flats, 500 houses on low mortgage to poor workers, widows

ISLAMABAD: For first time in the country’s history, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday allotted 1,008 flats and 500 houses for poor workers and widows on low-cost mortgage in a bid to uplift the weaker segments of society.

The Prime Minister performed balloting at the site of affordable residences constructed in the suburbs of Islamabad, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project carried out by Workers Welfare Fund and Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Constructed in Zone V of the Federal Capital and around 15 minutes drive from the Islamabad Expressway, the multi-storey units will provide a decent living for small families with electricity, natural gas and water supply.

The housing units, each with a living room, two bedrooms a kitchen and a bath, have been constructed under the Workers Welfare Fund and the Naya Pakistan Housing has provided a subsidy of Rs 300,000 for each unit.

The Labour Complex once completed will straddle over an area of 2,560 kanals of prime land huddled between the posh Naval Anchorage and Gulberg Greens.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the project was in line with the vision of facilitating the lower class which faced hardship in owning a house, particularly in urban areas.

“Naya Pakistan is in fact a vision of empowering weaker segments of the society through economic emancipation and provision of basic necessities of life,” he said.