NAB summons Maryam in Raiwind land case on March 26

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday for questioning in another an alleged illegal land transfer case.

The NAB had not summoned Ms Nawaz since August last when violence erupted outside its Lahore headquarters on her arrival to record statement in investigation against her.

Maryam Nawaz has been directed to bring all records along on March 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft body has summoned Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case as well on March 26 in Lahore office.

Reportedly, NAB has obtained strong proofs against the PML-N leader and will be investigating her in light of fresh evidences.

The NAB got active against Maryam Nawaz following her tirade against it. Earlier, the national anti-graft body moved the Lahore High Court seeking cancellation of the post-arrest bail granted to her in November 2019 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills’ case. The court has issued a notice to her for April 7.

Thousands of kanal of land in the area was declared green land, it further alleged.

In her last appearance before NAB in a money-laundering case in August 2020, clashes had taken place outside NAB office between police and PML-N workers.

