PM Imran to distribute houses, flats to working class under Naya Pakistan Housing Project

Under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project Prime Minister Imran Khan will be allotting houses and flats to labor class.

Speaking at the ceremony Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that 1000 flats and 500 houses will be allotted to the deserving labor and working class.

Addressing the ceremony the prime minster said that “We are not doing anyone a favor, having their own house is the right of every hard working laborer”. He further added that through this every worker will have their own house and can save the expenses of living in a rented house.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Project will distribute residential plots and houses to 1500 workers through a lucky draw. Prime Minister Imran says that this project will benefit more workers on daily wages allowing them to own their house.

To be updated.