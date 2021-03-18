Pakistan’s tent pegging team to play final in India

After the February 25 agreement between Pakistan and India, a hope to better bilateral relations between both the rival countries has sparked.

Following it, Pakistan’s tent pegging team of seven members, all civilians, is set to play the final in World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship 2021, which will be held in New Delhi, India on March 18.

Tent pegging is an adventurous sport where a horseman rides from the speed of a gallop using a lance or sword to piece into a ground target that looks like a tent peg. The tent pegging players of Pakistan have developed a good reputation for their skill in the game.

Five international teams including USA, Belarus and Nepal are participating in the event, said Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in a statement on Wednesday.

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission in India received the members of national tent pegging team and extended a warm welcome, wishing them best for the final match which is to be played on March 18.

He congratulated the Pakistani contingent for winning Gold and Silver in individual and Team Lance categories respectively.

The Pakistan High Commission in India hosted a dinner in honor of the team at the Chancery’s lawns, which was attended by representatives of Equestrian Federation of Pakistan and India.