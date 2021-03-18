Pakistan remembers PAF war hero MM Alam on his 8th death anniversary

Pakistan is paying tribute to the 1965 war hero Mohammad Mahmood Alam on his 8th death anniversary. Alam achieved the remarkable feat of downing 5 Indian Airforce jets in under one minute during the 1965 war.

The legend PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane equipped with AIM-9 sidewinder missiles. Scoring an “ace in a day” on 7th September 1965 and 9 kills during a period of 11 days, his record remains unbeaten.

The war hero was honored with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ as well as the BAR medal for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war.

MM Alam made headlines when he shot down nine Indian Hawker Hunter fighter jets in air-to-air battle amid the Hawker Hunter’s dominance over the F-86.

After a prolonged illness the war hero died in Karachi on 18th March 2013.

Nicked named as the little dragon, he retired as an Air Commodore in the year 1982.