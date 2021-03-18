President Arif Alvi presents gold award to EBM at the EFP awards ceremony

EBM, the largest biscuit manufacturers in Pakistan has won the Gold-Award 2021 presented at the 8th annual EFP Employer of the Year Awards in the Star-Ranks Category. This category rewards the best performers who qualify in all factors of evaluation. The Honorable President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi personally chaired this prestigious ceremony organized by the ‘Employers’ Federation of Pakistan’ (EFP) – a not-for-profit organization – which is the only member of the ‘International Organization of Employers’ (IOE) in Pakistan.

During event, the corporate leaders recognized the top organizations within Pakistan for their healthy HR practices and overall contributions towards the career development of their employees. This esteemed forum has once again honored EBM for adopting and promoting global best-practices and enabling Human Resources Development to achieve robust growth and other corporate objectives. While ensuring the health, safety and well-being of its employees, EBM is also able to contribute great value towards socio-economic and environmental sustainability for the nation.

The Executive Director of EBM – Shahzain Munir graced this ceremony to receive the award and said, “We are really thankful to his excellency, President of Pakistan – Dr. Arif Alvi and the Employers Federation of Pakistan for recognizing EBM’s humble efforts and our pledge for human-development. The capability and commitment of our workforce at EBM is exemplary as we continue to invest on training and grooming our personnel to nurture their professional talents and enrich their skills. We inspire them to fortify our company’s enduring competitive-advantage that has enabled us to achieve consistent success over decades, as we further elevate our performance standards.

The Managing Director and CEO of EBM Dr. Zeelaf Munir expressed her pleasure and gratitude on winning this accolade and said, “The credit for this EFP Gold-Award goes to every single worker at EBM. We believe that our employees are the single most important determinant of our excellence and we must keep them motivated to strive for higher quality and fulfilment. We also remain focused on highly responsive customer care and innovation to keep our consumers engaged with delightful tastes and experiences as they benefit from the healthy nutrition of our products.”

EBM is Pakistan’s largest biscuit manufacturing enterprise with more than a 50 percent market share within the country. Its powerful brand, Peek Freans’ offers the widest range of biscuits that are also exported to many countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Africa.