Pakistan set to become trade, transit hub for extended region: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is poised to become the trade and transit hub for the extended region. The Prime Minister said this while addressing the inaugural session of the first two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also launched the National Security Division’s Advisory Portal connecting over 100 think-tanks and university departments in Pakistan with policy makers.

Imran Khan said, “Economic prosperity cannot be sustained without peace in the neighbourhood. That is why, my vision for the region is peace.” He said India must commit to giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per the UNSC Resolutions. Imran Khan said he offered dialogue to India when he came into government but unfortunately India took illegal actions on 5th August 2019.

He said Kashmir is the core issue between Pakistan and India and if a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue is found by giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination, it would be beneficial for both countries. He said that India must take the first step and create an enabling environment for moving forward.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan wishes for a political settlement in Afghanistan that can lead to sustainable peace. He said that peace in Afghanistan is the key to unlocking the connectivity potential of the region. He said that Pakistan is pursuing a national vision focusing on economic prosperity and human welfare.

He lauded the efforts of the Army, intelligence and civilian law enforcement agencies for playing a monumental role in the fight against terrorism.

“People think that if we only strengthen the armed and the security forces, it would be sufficient for national security,” the Premier said. Till the time people do not own their country, the country cannot be secure, he further said, adding that only the armed forces cannot secure the country.

He added that national security at present includes many aspects that have been ignored in previous decades, including climate security, food security and economic prosperity.

The Prime Minister said under his government, the country is able to fight a debilitating current account deficit, increase exports and Foreign Direct Investment. He said unlike before, his government is undertaking dedicated climate security programmes, including the internationally renowned 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

Elaborating further, he said food security is also a part of a country’s national security paradigm as Pakistan’s population is increasing at a rapid rate. “We had to import four million tons of wheat just to meet the need,” he said and added that the government had made wrong assessments in providing food security to the masses.

The PM said that the economy is also a part of national security as a stronger economy means a stringer country. “The deficit in the economy affects our currency directly which increases the inflation which ultimately affects the poor sector of the country. No country can progress when there are only a handful of rich people and a sea of poor ones,” the Premier added.

Imran Khan said his government has prioritised human welfare through Ehsaas and Panagah programmes. He said, “We have administered the largest cash transfers in Pakistan’s history completely transparently.” Furthermore, the government has successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic while protecting the poor. He added, “Even the world recognised our success.”

The two-day conference is being organised by the National Security Division (NSD) in collaboration with its advisory board comprising five leading think tanks of the country. The new strategic direction would be based on a comprehensive security framework in line with PM Imran’s vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world. Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be the guest of honour on the second day of the conference.