Buzdar approves Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar gave in-principle approval to the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority by disbanding Punjab Model Bazar Management Company on Wednesday.

The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority and extension in the scope of Sahulat bazaars across the province.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary industries and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister will be the patron-in-chief while the industries minister will perform as chairperson of the authority. He directed to early complete the identification of land for setting up subsidized Sahulat bazaars in districts.

The CM affirmed that Kisan platforms will be established in the Sahulat bazaars to facilitate the farmers to directly sell their agricultural products. He said the authority will establish Sahulat bazaars in various parts of the province while the facility will also be extended to the level of every district and tehsil to function round-the-year.

The facility of Sahulat bazaars will rid the people of price-hike, he said, adding that more than 400 Sahulat bazaars will be established by the authority to provide flour and other essential items at notified rates. The government will go to every extent to control prices for providing substantial relief to the citizens, reiterated the chief minister.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), led by former president Mian Anjum Nisar and Senior Vice President Kh. Shahzeb Akram, called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss problems being faced by the industrialists. Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretary industries, CEO PBIT and others were also present.