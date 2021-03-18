PDM has met its logical end: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to CM (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement has met its logical end, and has been fully exposed on the issue of tendering resignations and its chaotic politics. In a statement issued, Dr Firdous said one needs courage and audacity for a long march and those who are fed on illegal means cannot dare to hold it. Such elements cannot hold a long march or tender resignations, asserted the SACM. The PML-N will always remember the tricks employed by Mr. 10 per cent with the father of Maryam Safdar. The SACM said those who used to portray themselves as allies till yesterday, are at loggerheads now. Meanwhile, Maulana has got nothing and should go into some seclusion because he has been fully humiliated by Bilawal Zardari, concluded the SACM. Meanwhile, Dr Fifou said the third corona wave is taking a dangerous turn as 1,137 new cases have been reported and 41 others have died during the last 24 hours in the province. She said 16,132 people have also been tested during this period while a total of 3565948 have, so far, been tested in the province. Along with it, 5811 patients have died of the corona, she added. The number of active corona cases has reached 10,222.













