Corona kills 61 countrywide with 8.4pc positivity rate in capital

The coronavirus claimed 61 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,656, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday. According to the NCOC, 2,351 fresh infections were reported during the aforesaid period, surging the national tally of cases to 612,315. The total count of active cases is 22,792 and 1,978 of them were stated to be in critical condition. Around 2,853 patients recovered from the virus on Tuesday while 575,867 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far. A total of 38,799 tests were conducted across the country during this period so far while 9,603,865 samples have been tested. The countrywide positivity rate remained 6.06 percent. Sindh reported at least 384 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 262,206. Chief Minister Murad Ali said that one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus as the toll reached 4,469. He further said that 196 more patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 253,237. At least 1,137 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 189,362. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 41 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total reached 5,853. The department added that at least 173,289 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet.














