3 Lahore hospitals run out of vaccine after country records highest vaccination

Three major hospitals of Lahore ran out of the coronavirus vaccine due to the huge influx of patients coming in to get their jabs after Pakistan records the highest daily vaccination rate on Tuesday.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in a tweet on Wednesday said that Pakistan recorded “the highest daily vaccination rate” on Tuesday.

He said more than 41,000 people were inoculated against the novel coronavirus the other day. “Highest daily vaccination rate of over 41,000 vaccinations achieved yesterday. Of these 28,424 vaccinations were carried out of senior citizens,” Umar wrote on his official Twitter handle. He urged the people aged 70 and above to get themselves registered for the vaccination.

Meanwhile, Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital and Jinnah Hospital were the healthcare centres where the vaccine finished. The hospital management said that they were not able to even cater to health care professionals coming to them for the jabs on Wednesday. They added that vaccines had finished on Tuesday.