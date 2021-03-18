CPEC committee reviews projects in Sindh

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held at the Sindh Secretariat to review the projects under the CPEC in Sindh.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee for CPEC MNA Sher Ali Arbab, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Committee Members MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA Zahid Akram Durrani, MNA Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Federal Secretary Planning, Chairman Sindh Planning Board Wasim Ahmed, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh and other relevant secretaries have attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on Thar Coal, Special Economic Zones, KT Bandar project, Karachi Circular Railways, BRTs and other projects.

Briefing the committee, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that Thar Coal has the capacity to meet the power needs of the entire country. He said that there is famous slogan that Thar will change Pakistan because Thar is generating cheaper electricity from all other power generation projects in the country. “Additional 660 MW electricity from Thar will also be added to the national grid this year” he said. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh also invited the CPEC Parliamentary Committee to visit Thar Coal to witness the progress.

The Chief Secretary said the members of the committee should visit Thar and see the development work done by the Sindh government, roads have been constructed and the provincial government had built an airport in Islamkot to facilitate the investors he added. He further said that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is another big project on 1500 acres of land, which will be used for industries. Dhabeji Economic Zone is an important project of CPEC, which will boost the manufacturing and increase exports of the country. He said that a mass transit network is being laid in Karachi city from Malir Expressway, BRT and KCR which will resolve the transport problems in the city.

During the meeting, Chairman CPEC Parliamentary Committee said that timely completion of the CPEC projects are in the national interest. He said that Thar Coal, Dhabeji Economic Zone and Wind Corridors of Sindh are the big projects. He said that the real success of CPEC is Special Economic Zones and the Gwadar.

The parliamentary committee appreciated the efforts of the Sindh government on the CPEC projects and the members have decided to visit Thar soon.