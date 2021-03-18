LHC orders audit of law colleges in lawyers’ fake degrees case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed an audit of law colleges and five-year BA degrees obtained from the Punjab University in connection with a case against fake degrees of lawyers.

Hearing the case, Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan questioned the number of candidates who took part in BA exams and sought a report regarding the total number of bogus degrees of the candidates.

A progress report was submitted to the LHC by the newly-elected members of the Punjab Bar Council regarding the lawyers’ degrees. The lawyer representing Punjab University told the court that Ali Ahsan Rana’s BA degree is fake and seven employees were terminated over the issuance of fake degrees.

The chief justice directed the Punjab University lawyer to conduct an audit of five-year BA degrees. The Punjab University lawyer apprised the court that the matter was forwarded to the disciplinary committee.

The Punjab University registrar said that Ali Ahsan Rana had fraudulently taken admission to Quaid-e-Azam Law College.

Later, the high court also issued directives to the Punjab University administration for initiating an audit of Quaid-e-Azam and other law colleges. Chief Justice Qasim Khan remarked that the audit of law colleges involved in selling degrees should be conducted. He maintained that the Punjab University administration must immediately take action to expel such officials.

The Punjab University registrar said that an individual possessing a fake degree could not get law education.

The judge remarked that law colleges are accepting admissions on the basis of fake degrees.

Later, the LHC directed to initiate an audit of law colleges and five-year BA degrees obtained from the Punjab University (PU). The high court also sought an implementation report in the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.