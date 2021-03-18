SHC extends bail of Nisar Khuhro in assets case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in the assets beyond income and misuse of power cases.

During the hearing of the pre-arrest bail plea of Nisar Khuhro, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the probe against Khuhro is at inquiry level and a progress report will be presented after the conclusion of the investigation.

The SHC judge summoned a progress report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor on the next hearing.

Later, the court extended the pre-arrest bail pleas of Nisar Khuhro and adjourned the hearing.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) a day earlier, Tuesday, issued notices in Khuhro’s plea seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The SHC issued notices to the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), director general Passport, attorney general of Pakistan and others, and sought their replies on the petition until March 24.

Nisar Khuhro had moved the petition in the SHC seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list. The PPP leader stated in the petition that he wants to depart to meet his family in the United States (US) as his wife and children have contracted coronavirus.

The federal government’s placing his name on the basis of dishonesty and the ongoing inquiry of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an act of political vengeance, stated the petition. The PPP leader pleaded with the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the ECL.

Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.