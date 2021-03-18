KP reverses retirement age back to 60 years

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reversed its decision of increasing the retirement age by three years in view of increasing pension liabilities. The decision was taken during a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Peshawar with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Later, briefing media men about cabinet decisions, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash said in future, all recruitments will be made through KP’s Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

He said the cabinet directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission to establish new zones within one month. The special assistant said the cabinet approved Rs100 for promotion of science and technology. He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the food department to finalise Ramzan Package.