Korean Culture Day celebrated in Islamabad

South Korea is very unique in its culture which makes it distinct from other countries. Though Korea is developing very fast on modern lines, its people are proud of their culture, family values, food and traditional attire. Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo strongly advocates promoting people-to people contact between Pakistan and Korea. In this connection, ‘Korean Culture Day’ was organized by the Defence Attaché Office of the Embassy of Korea, which afforded a chance to the participants to take a closer look at the Korean culture. With a limited number of guests observing compliance to the SOPs amid Covid-19 pandemic, the event was largely attended by the wives of the defence attaches and high ranking officials at the residence of Korean defence attaché in Islamabad.

The main centre of attraction at the event was the depiction of making of Korean lanterns and display of Korean traditional costume Hanbok. Hanbok has a history as colorful as the garments themselves. With unique Korean artistic significance, Hanbok is still donned today on special occasions and holidays. Video clips were also shown about how to wear Hanbok. The guest ladies practiced wearing Hanbok and to them it was a really nice experience. At the end of the event, guests enjoyed Korean cuisine.